rhino investment partners Inc Has $2.95 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,692,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,050,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,392. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

