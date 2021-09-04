rhino investment partners Inc Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the quarter. PCB Bancorp accounts for about 3.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PCB stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,078. The firm has a market cap of $295.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.