Rhumbline Advisers Buys 731 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $122.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

