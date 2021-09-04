Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $24,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 57.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 13.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,119,000 after purchasing an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

