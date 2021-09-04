Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.11 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

