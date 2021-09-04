Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of American Financial Group worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,863 shares of company stock worth $4,158,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

