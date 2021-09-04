Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,916 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

