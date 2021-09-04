Rio DeFi Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00180774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

