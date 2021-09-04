RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

RIV stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

