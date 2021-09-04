Robyn M. Denholm Sells 31,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robyn M. Denholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $733.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

