Roth Capital Increases Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Price Target to $1.90

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,324 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.