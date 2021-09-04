Roth Capital Trims Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price to $40.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZRE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.