Roth Capital Trims G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price to $56.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $643.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

