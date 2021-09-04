Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

