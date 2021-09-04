Royal Bank of Canada Has $46,000 Stock Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 807.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 620,700 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,208,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.