Royal Bank of Canada Invests $53,000 in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTACU. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

MTACU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

