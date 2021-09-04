Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,800 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.