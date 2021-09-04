Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EGHSF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 924. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.