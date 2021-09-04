Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,999 Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,146,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDNA opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.24. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

