Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 137.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 141,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5,447.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.