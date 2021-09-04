Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.56.

RY stock opened at C$129.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,732. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

