Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

