Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

