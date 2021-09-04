Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

HWM stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

