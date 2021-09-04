Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 437,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

