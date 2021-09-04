Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 173,857 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.65 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

