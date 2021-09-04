Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 232,319 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Equitable by 15,007.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.