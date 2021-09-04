Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 711,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $707.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

