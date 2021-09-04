Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

