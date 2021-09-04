salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

