salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.24. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

