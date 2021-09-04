Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.68. 817,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.