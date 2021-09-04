Sam El-Rahim Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) Stock

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX:BMO) insider Sam El-Rahim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Bastion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in Capote, Garin, and Cometa projects covering a combined area of approximately 160.25 km2 with a total of 79 exploration and exploitation concessions.

