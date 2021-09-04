San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 15.2%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares were down 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 120,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 108,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$6.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

About San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.