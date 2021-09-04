Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,999 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

