Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,423.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

