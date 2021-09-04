Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,501 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.93 and its 200-day moving average is $260.36. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

