Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

Volkswagen stock opened at €201.90 ($237.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €205.74 and a 200-day moving average of €212.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

