Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAPIF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Saputo has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

