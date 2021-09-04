ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 7.7% Higher

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 2,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.74 million, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

