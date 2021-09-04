ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading 7.7% Higher

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. 2,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.74 million, a P/E ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
