Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.38.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $329.00 on Friday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $259.35 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

