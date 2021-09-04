Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $58,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

