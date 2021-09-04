Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$6.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.