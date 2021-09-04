Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

