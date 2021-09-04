Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$6.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.83.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

