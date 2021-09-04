Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,971 shares of company stock worth $34,666,262. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

