Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,914 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

