Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,369 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $22,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on U shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,582 shares of company stock worth $119,394,909.

U stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion and a PE ratio of -60.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

