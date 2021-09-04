Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,714 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,714 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

