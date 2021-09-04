Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $25,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.84.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

